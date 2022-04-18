Wildfire triggers evacuations south of Prescott

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is evacuating some communities south of Prescott and has placed others on pre-evacuation because of wildfire.

A mandatory Go order has been given for residents near Mount Union and Camp Kippa.

Officials say significant danger exists from the Crooks Fire, which was discovered Monday around 10 a.m. two miles north of Palace Station near Mt. Union.

They urge people there to gather necessary items and leave.

A shelter has been set up at the Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott.

The communities of Hopper’s Retreat, Evan’s Cabin, Potato Patch and Lower Wolf Creek along with Groom Creek and Groom creek camps are on Set status and should be prepared to evacuate.

Poland Junction and Breezy Pines are in Ready status. Several road closures are in effect at Senator Highway including Goodwin, Walker, Lower Wolf Creek roads.

Officials say the Crooks Fire has grown to about 500 acres and is burning in rugged terrain through brush, ponderosa pine and mixed conifer. Fire crews are using aviation resources to identify hazards and control features to begin to suppress the fire.

Smoke may be visible from Chino Valley, Mayer and Prescott Valley.

For evacuation assistance, call (928) 771-3260 or 911.