Indigenous pro golfer Notah Begay III returns to sport for Advocates Professional Golf Assoc. Tour

Indigenous golfer Notah Begay III returned to professional golf for the first time in 10 years to compete in last weekend’s Advocates Professional Golf Association Tour in Phoenix.

Begay is a four-time PGA Tour winner and on-course reporter for NBC Sports.

The APGA Tour was established in 2010 as a way to prepare Black golfers and other athletes of color to build careers and compete in the golf industry.

Begay was sidelined from the sport in 2012 because of injuries and suffered a heart attack in 2014.

He is of the Navajo, San Felipe and Isleta people and was the first full-blooded Native American to go on the PGA Tour.

Begay graduated with a BS in economics from Stanford University and created a foundation to provide health and wellness education to Indigenous youth through golf and soccer programs.