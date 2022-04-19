© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Our Page transmitter has been repaired and is fully operational after sustaining heavy damage from wind last week. Thank you for your patience.
KNAU and Arizona News

Indigenous pro golfer Notah Begay III returns to sport for Advocates Professional Golf Assoc. Tour

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press,
KNAU STAFF
Published April 19, 2022 at 3:08 PM MST
notah.jpg
NB3
/

Indigenous golfer Notah Begay III returned to professional golf for the first time in 10 years to compete in last weekend’s Advocates Professional Golf Association Tour in Phoenix.

Begay is a four-time PGA Tour winner and on-course reporter for NBC Sports.

The APGA Tour was established in 2010 as a way to prepare Black golfers and other athletes of color to build careers and compete in the golf industry.

Begay was sidelined from the sport in 2012 because of injuries and suffered a heart attack in 2014.

He is of the Navajo, San Felipe and Isleta people and was the first full-blooded Native American to go on the PGA Tour.

Begay graduated with a BS in economics from Stanford University and created a foundation to provide health and wellness education to Indigenous youth through golf and soccer programs.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News arizona newsgolfIndigeneous PeopleNavajo Nation
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF