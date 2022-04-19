© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Migrant crossings spike as US plans to lift curb on asylum

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published April 19, 2022 at 7:27 AM MST
The number of migrants attempting to cross the U.S.-Mexico border has surged in recent weeks as the U.S. prepares for even larger numbers with the expected lifting of a pandemic-era order that turned away asylum seekers.

Immigration authorities stopped migrants 221,303 times along the Southwest border in March, a 34% increase from the month earlier and the highest in nearly two decades.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection filed the data with a federal court in Texas.

CBP was expected to publicly release the monthly statistics soon, before the looming expiration of a public health order that enabled U.S. authorities to turn back most migrants, including people seeking asylum.

