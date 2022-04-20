© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Our Page transmitter has been repaired and is fully operational after sustaining heavy damage from wind last week. Thank you for your patience.
KNAU and Arizona News

Animal rescue groups rally on social media to find lost Tunnel Fire pets

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published April 20, 2022 at 8:02 AM MST
Lost pets

Local animal rescues are rallying on social media to reunite Tunnel Fire evacuees with their lost pets and livestock.

The non-profit volunteer group Northern Arizona Animal Search and Rescue is creating a pet registry and photo gallery on Facebook for those searching for lost animals from the Tunnel Fire burning north of Flagstaff.

The group is compiling pictures and owner contact information to help find missing animals. A spokesperson for the rescue says the registry will aid rescue efforts when they’re allowed to go into the fire zone and will help identify pets who may end up at area shelters, including the Coconino Humane Association.

Those missing pets are asked to message the group on Facebook with photos of each animal, whether they are microchipped, and the owner’s name and contact information.

The Facebook group Lost Pets of Northern Arizona is also posting pictures of lost and found animals in hopes of reuniting them with their humans.

Coconino County officials urge residents with lost pets to register photos and information with the Humane Association and High Country Humane animal shelter. www.coconinohumane.org

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News arizona newstunnel fireFlagstaffanimal shelterspets
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF