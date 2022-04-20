Animal rescue groups rally on social media to find lost Tunnel Fire pets

Local animal rescues are rallying on social media to reunite Tunnel Fire evacuees with their lost pets and livestock.

The non-profit volunteer group Northern Arizona Animal Search and Rescue is creating a pet registry and photo gallery on Facebook for those searching for lost animals from the Tunnel Fire burning north of Flagstaff.

The group is compiling pictures and owner contact information to help find missing animals. A spokesperson for the rescue says the registry will aid rescue efforts when they’re allowed to go into the fire zone and will help identify pets who may end up at area shelters, including the Coconino Humane Association.

Those missing pets are asked to message the group on Facebook with photos of each animal, whether they are microchipped, and the owner’s name and contact information.

The Facebook group Lost Pets of Northern Arizona is also posting pictures of lost and found animals in hopes of reuniting them with their humans.

Coconino County officials urge residents with lost pets to register photos and information with the Humane Association and High Country Humane animal shelter. www.coconinohumane.org