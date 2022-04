Coconino High School in Flagstaff has opened its student/family Free Store to evacuees of the Tunnel Fire.

Many people fled the fire with no time to pack personal belongings.

Coconino’s Free store has gently used clothing for adults and children, shoes and more.

It’s located inside the high school at 2801 N. Izabel Street. For more information or questions, call 928-773-8200 ext. 6420.