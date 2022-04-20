© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Our Page transmitter has been repaired and is fully operational after sustaining heavy damage from wind last week. Thank you for your patience.
KNAU and Arizona News

Gov. Ducey helps launch multi-state Border Strike Force

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published April 20, 2022 at 2:41 PM MST
ducey.jpeg
AP
/

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey says Arizona will join 25 other states to form a task force to secure the U.S.-Mexico border.

Gov. Ducey joined Texas Governor Greg Abbott in announcing the formation of the American Governor’s Border Strike Force in a press release Tuesday.

The Republican governors say the multi-state task force will improve intelligence sharing, strengthen cybersecurity and help combat drug trafficking and human smuggling on Interstate highways.

The effort comes in response to the Biden Administration’s announcement that it plans to lift the law, named Title 42, restricting migration at the southern border on May 23.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced Tuesday that the number of border crossings over the past six months has reached a 20-year high.

