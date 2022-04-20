© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Our Page transmitter has been repaired and is fully operational after sustaining heavy damage from wind last week. Thank you for your patience.
KNAU and Arizona News

Navajo ads highlight unsolved homicide, missing person cases

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press,
KNAU STAFF
Published April 20, 2022 at 2:52 PM MST
Indigenous.jpeg
pbs.org
/

Federal authorities are taking to the airwaves to call attention to unsolved homicide and missing person cases on the Navajo Nation.

FBI announced Tuesday that it is running a 60-second radio ad in the Navajo language to call attention to what family members and advocacy groups have described as a crisis affecting Indian Country.

The radio spot comes as some states put more resources toward the reporting and investigation of such cases.

New Mexico recently adopted legislation to ensure more effective coordination among law enforcement agencies, while Washington created a first-in-the-nation statewide alert system for missing Native Americans.

In 2018, U.S. Congress voted to expand the Amber Alert system to Native American reservations.

In 2021, the Urban Indian Health Institute ranked Arizona as the state with the third highest number of missing and murdered indigenous women and girls in urban areas.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News Navajo Nationmissing personsarizona newsFBI
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF