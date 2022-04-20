© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

OSHA may revoke Arizona's work safety oversight due to pattern of ignoring COVID-19 directives

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published April 20, 2022 at 2:41 PM MST
Arizona may lose the authority to oversee its own workplace safety program because of a pattern of ignoring federal directives involving COVID-19 protection, employer penalties and other issues.

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration threatened Wednesday to take the first step in revoking federal approval of Arizona’s plan for monitoring and protecting private, local and state employees.

Assistant U.S. Labor Secretary Doug Parker says the agency will publish a Federal Register notice reconsidering Arizona’s approval.

The notice opens up a 35-day public comment period. The state could request a hearing.

Gov. Doug Ducey previously called talk of revocation “a political stunt and desperate power grab.”

Associated Press
