Tunnel Fire update, Wednesday, April 20, 2022: State of Emergency declared

A Declaration of Emergency has been issued for the Flagstaff area due to the wind-driven Tunnel Fire burning northeast of the city. County officials say the fire has spread quickly to over 16,000 acres. At least 25 structures have been lost, though a solid number won’t be possible until it’s safe to go into the burn area, according to fire managers. More than 250 structures remain threatened.

Declaring a State of Emergency allows the county to expend emergency funds from all available sources and request assistance from the State of Arizona. If the Governor signs the Declaration, then the State of Arizona will offer further disaster assistance through operational efforts and financial support to the County.

The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office has evacuated many communities in the fire area. For the most current information on evacuation status, visit: https://coconinocounty.maps.arcgis.com/apps/MapSeries/index.html?appid=745e7806b0444387bf32792b9c25e169.

The Red Cross has opened a shelter for residents evacuated located at Sinagua Middle School, 3950 E Butler Ave, Flagstaff, AZ 86004.

Shelters for pets and livestock for those under evacuation order (in GO status):

• Household animals can be taken to Coconino Humane Association: 3501 E Butler Ave, Flagstaff, AZ 86004

• Horses, goats, sheep, pigs, and chickens can be taken to the Fort Tuthill County Stables. The stables are self-service. You are responsible for all services related to your animals including feeding and watering. Bring cages for smaller livestock staying at Fort Tuthill.

For ongoing updates, visit https://www.coconino.az.gov/2894/Tunnel-Fire.

Sign up for Emergency Notifications here: https://www.coconino.az.gov/207/Emergency-Management.

The Coconino County Call Center is open and accepting calls. The phone number is (928) 679-8525.

Sunset Crater and Wupatki National Monument have been evacuated and are closed to the public until further notice.