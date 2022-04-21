Crooks Fire afternoon update, Thursday, April 21, 2022: evacuation orders remain in place, firefighters continue structural assessment

The Crooks Fire burning south of Prescott has grown to about 2,000 total acres. Current evacuation orders remain in place.

Current evacuation orders remain in place. Information about current evacuation status can be found on the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/YavapaiCountySheriff/.

Fire managers say increased fire activity has resulted in crews doing point protection work and structure assessment.

According to Inciweb, spotting and fire spread to the west, north and northeast has resulted in firefighters identifying options ahead of the main fire, looking at roads and other natural features to limit fire spread with the use of containment lines.

Erratic winds and fire behavior is making conditions hazardous for firefighters.

The Southern California Interagency Incident Management Type 4 Team is helping coordinate firefighting operations.

There were reportedly some technical problems with last night’s community meeting live stream. Click on the link to watch the video. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gqsH4tAFh2E

A Red Cross evacuation center has been established at Yavapai College on Arizona Ave. Animal Disaster Service assistance is across the street from the evacuee shelter.