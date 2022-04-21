Flagstaff Pulliam Airport lifts mask mandate, travelers will have choice

The City of Flagstaff has lifted the face mask mandate at Pulliam Airport.

The move follows an announcement from the Transportation Security Administration that it will no longer enforce masking on public transportation due to a recent federal court ruling.

Travelers and visitors to Flagstaff Pulliam Airport will have the choice to wear a mask or not.

The original mask mandate was put in place during the height of the coronavirus pandemic as a way to limit the spread of COVID-19.