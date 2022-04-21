© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Our Page transmitter has been repaired and is fully operational after sustaining heavy damage from wind last week. Thank you for your patience.
KNAU and Arizona News

Flagstaff Pulliam Airport lifts mask mandate, travelers will have choice

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published April 21, 2022 at 8:06 AM MST
masks.jpg
Google Images
/

The City of Flagstaff has lifted the face mask mandate at Pulliam Airport.

The move follows an announcement from the Transportation Security Administration that it will no longer enforce masking on public transportation due to a recent federal court ruling.

Travelers and visitors to Flagstaff Pulliam Airport will have the choice to wear a mask or not.

The original mask mandate was put in place during the height of the coronavirus pandemic as a way to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News arizona newsmask mandateCOVID-19Flagstaffflagstaff pulliam airport
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF