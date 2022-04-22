Crooks Fire morning update, Friday, April, 22, 2022: minimal fire growth overnight, evacuations remain in place

The Crooks Fire burning south of Prescott has so far scorched almost 2,400 acres.

On Thursday, forest officials say the fire remained active with minimal growth. Large diameter dead and downed fuels continued to burn, and crews worked on point protection and structure assessment.

High winds Friday and Saturday will be a mitigating factor in potential fire growth. Fire managers say existing evacuations remain in place.

A Red Cross evacuation center has been established at Yavapai College on Arizona Ave. Animal Disaster Service assistance is across the street from the evacuee shelter.

Information about current evacuation status can be found on the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/YavapaiCountySheriff.