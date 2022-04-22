NAU President declares campus climate emergency, commits to carbon neutrality by 2030

On this Earth Day, the President of Northern Arizona University has declared a climate emergency on campus.

In a letter Friday, José Luis Cruz Rivera pledged carbon neutrality at NAU by 2030. He says the university previously committed to carbon neutrality by 2020 but came up short.

Cruz Rivera said NAU is currently finalizing its Strategic Roadmap and will “accelerate the development and implementation of an actionable Climate Action Plan that responsibly achieves carbon neutrality operations.”

The plan will provide research, education and community engagement opportunities.

Cruz Rivera added NAU will build on its legacy of climate research and solutions, and under the new climate emergency declaration, will focus on forestry, health science and equity, environmental science programs and better stewardship of the Colorado Plateau, among other things.