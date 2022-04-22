President Biden restores environmental review of infrastructure projects

The Biden administration is restoring federal regulations that require rigorous environmental review of major infrastructure projects such as highways, pipelines and oil wells, including likely impacts on climate change and nearby communities.

The longstanding reviews were scaled back by the Trump administration in a bid to fast-track projects and create jobs.

The White House says a rule finalized Tuesday will restore key provisions of the National Environmental Policy Act, a bedrock environmental law designed to ensure community safeguards during environmental reviews for a wide range of federal projects and decisions.