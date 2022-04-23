Crooks Fire south of Prescott reaches 5% containment and 2,800 acres, calmer winds in forecast

The Crooks Fire burning south of Prescott is now 5% and has burned close to 3,000 acres so far.

According to Inciweb’s latest update, a passing weather system brought strong southwest winds to the fire Friday, with afternoon gusts near 40 mph. Daytime humidity dropped to around 40%, significantly higher than the last several days. High temperatures ranged from the mid-40s to mid-50s.

In addition, a few light rain showers formed in the area, but no measurable precipitation was observed over the Crooks Fire.

Crews continue to work on structural protection in communities, point source protection where applicable, and direct and indirect line construction in areas offering potential success of line holding and extinguishment.

A warming and drying trend is forecast for the weekend. Much calmer winds are in the forecast Saturday afternoon and evening, and throughout the day Sunday.

A Red Cross evacuation center has been established at Yavapai College on Arizona Ave. Animal Disaster Service assistance is across the street from the evacuee shelter.

Information about current evacuation status can be found on the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/YavapaiCountySheriff.