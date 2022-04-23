Crooks Fire update, Saturday, April 23, 2022: crews making good progress, community meeting Sunday, April 24, Embry-Riddle University

A Crooks Fire community meeting will be held Sunday, April 24th, 2022, at 6:00 p.m., at Embry Riddle University in the Hanger.

The meeting will be live-streamed & the recording will be available afterward. https://youtube.com/channel/UCzbIoBB-yAclQO_Hz0hBMQQ… https://facebook.com/PrescottNF.

Officials with the Prescott National Forest say fire crews are doing heavy equipment work to protect homes and structures in the Potato Patch community. Austin Langham, Structure Protection Division Supervisor, describes how they are working to protect homes in this area:

A Red Cross evacuation center has been established at Yavapai College on Arizona Ave. Animal Disaster Service assistance is across the street from the evacuee shelter.

Information about current evacuation status can be found on the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/YavapaiCountySheriff.