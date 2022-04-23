Tunnel Fire evacuation order to lift Sunday, April 24, 9:00 a.m. for neighborhoods along U.S. Hwy 89

The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office has announced it will lift the “GO” evacuation order as of 9:00 AM Sunday morning April 24th, 2022, for the residents living in the neighborhoods along Highway 89. This includes the neighborhoods of Timberline, Fernwood, Wupatki Trails, Girls Ranch Road, and Lenox Park.

The Tunnel Fire Incident Management Team has determined that the status and condition of the fire at this time is no longer an imminent threat to the neighborhoods along Highway 89 and has recommended allowing residents back into their homes.

The Sheriff’s Office will begin the re-entry of these residents at 9:00 AM Sunday, April 24, 2022. Evacuated residents are instructed to report in person to the north parking lot of the Silver Saddle Trading Post, located at 9001 N US Highway 89 in Flagstaff, AZ. Residents will be required to show identification or other documents verifying their address before they are allowed entry.

No one else is allowed to return to the evacuated area but residents during this time, to ensure enough time is allowed to evaluate their properties. Prior to opening Hwy 89 to passing motorists and removing all individual roadway checkpoints, it is vital all residents check in.

The Hwy will remain closed Until 1:00 pm. The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office will continue to patrol the area heavily and enforce closures.

For detailed information related to re-entry, please visit https://www.coconino.az.gov/2900/Re-Entry-Information