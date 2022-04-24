Some Crooks Fire evacuees get green light to return home Monday

At a community meeting Sunday night, the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office announced that people evacuated from the Crooks Fire in the areas of Walker Rd north of South Spruce Hollow and west of Big Bug Mesa will be allowed to return to their homes beginning Monday, April 25th, at 3pm.

The more than 3,000-acre Crooks Fire burning south of Prescott is 15% contained.

Fire managers say the blaze is most active in the Ash Creek drainage; with a slight north wind influencing movement to the south and occasional slope runs up the east and west sides of the drainage. Fire is also moderately active in the vicinity of Yankee Doodle Peak, with short slope runs and short-range spotting.