© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Cinder Lake Landfill reopens after Tunnel Fire evacuation

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published April 25, 2022 at 3:06 PM MST
wildfire updates

The City of Flagstaff has reopened the Cinder Lake Landfill after it was shut down during the Tunnel Fire northeast of the city.

Officials say the evacuation order has been lifted for the landfill and it has resumed regular hours, as has the Hazardous Products Center. That’s where residents impacted by the fire have been instructed to dispose of certain items, including paint, oil, electronics, among other things.

Information and questions may be directed to the City of Flagstaff Solid Waste Director, Todd Hanson at THanson@flagstaff.az.gov or 928-213-2116.

Information about safe re-entry to the Tunnel Fire evacuation and burn area can be found at www.coconino.az.gov/Re-Entry-Information.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News wildfireFlagstafftunnel fireCoconino County
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF