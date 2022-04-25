Cinder Lake Landfill reopens after Tunnel Fire evacuation

The City of Flagstaff has reopened the Cinder Lake Landfill after it was shut down during the Tunnel Fire northeast of the city.

Officials say the evacuation order has been lifted for the landfill and it has resumed regular hours, as has the Hazardous Products Center. That’s where residents impacted by the fire have been instructed to dispose of certain items, including paint, oil, electronics, among other things.

Information and questions may be directed to the City of Flagstaff Solid Waste Director, Todd Hanson at THanson@flagstaff.az.gov or 928-213-2116.

Information about safe re-entry to the Tunnel Fire evacuation and burn area can be found at www.coconino.az.gov/Re-Entry-Information.