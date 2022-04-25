© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Long-serving U.S. Senator Orrin Hatch of Utah dies at age 88

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published April 25, 2022 at 6:26 AM MST
Orrin Hatch
AP Photo/Rick Bowmer
/

Orrin G. Hatch, who became the longest-serving Republican senator in history and was a fixture in Utah politics for more than four decades, has died at age 88.

His death Saturday was announced in a statement from his foundation, which did not specify a cause.

A staunch conservative on economic and social issues, he also teamed with Democrats several times during his long career on issues ranging from stem cell research to rights for people with disabilities to expanding children’s health insurance.

He also championed GOP issues like abortion limits and helped shape the U.S. Supreme Court.

He retired in 2019 and was replaced by Republican Mitt Romney.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News UtahU.S. Senatesouthwest
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press