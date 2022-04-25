Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez announces reelection bid

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez says he'll seek a second term in office. Nez's announced a reelection bid over the weekend from his hometown of Shonto.

His term as the tribe's top elected leader has been dominated by the coronavirus pandemic. During his reelection bid announcement, Nez highlighted his administration's handling of COVID-19.

He said he wants to ensure that plans to rebuild the economy and extend power and water lines continue.

Current candidates who will run against Nez include Earl Sombrero, Ethel Billie Branch, Buu Van Nygren, Frank Dayish and Dineh Benally.

The deadline for presidential hopefuls to file for candidacy is May 4.

The primary election is in August, 2022.