© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez announces reelection bid

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press,
KNAU STAFF
Published April 25, 2022 at 3:16 PM MST
nez.jpg
Navajo Nation
/

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez says he'll seek a second term in office. Nez's announced a reelection bid over the weekend from his hometown of Shonto.

His term as the tribe's top elected leader has been dominated by the coronavirus pandemic. During his reelection bid announcement, Nez highlighted his administration's handling of COVID-19.

He said he wants to ensure that plans to rebuild the economy and extend power and water lines continue.

Current candidates who will run against Nez include Earl Sombrero, Ethel Billie Branch, Buu Van Nygren, Frank Dayish and Dineh Benally.

The deadline for presidential hopefuls to file for candidacy is May 4.

The primary election is in August, 2022.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News state and local newsarizona newsNavajo NationPresidential electionJonathan Nez
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF