Statewide Silver Alert issued for vulnerable teen with autism

The Arizona Department of Public Safety has issued a statewide Silver Alert for a vulnerable teen from the Chandler area.

Authorities say 14-year-old Kaden Dubois is diagnosed with high-functioning autism. He was last seen today leaving a QT gas station in the area of Arizona Avenue and Warner Road in Chandler.

Kaden is described as a white male adolescent, 5’ 7”, 140 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and now shoes.

If anyone has information about Kaden’s whereabouts or wellbeing, they are urged to contact the Chandler Police Department or call 911.