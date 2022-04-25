© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Statewide Silver Alert issued for vulnerable teen with autism

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published April 25, 2022 at 3:09 PM MST
File image: Kaden Dubois
azdps.gov
/

The Arizona Department of Public Safety has issued a statewide Silver Alert for a vulnerable teen from the Chandler area.

Authorities say 14-year-old Kaden Dubois is diagnosed with high-functioning autism. He was last seen today leaving a QT gas station in the area of Arizona Avenue and Warner Road in Chandler.

Kaden is described as a white male adolescent, 5’ 7”, 140 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and now shoes.

If anyone has information about Kaden’s whereabouts or wellbeing, they are urged to contact the Chandler Police Department or call 911.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News silver alertmissingautismarizona newsstate and local news
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF