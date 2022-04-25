© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Twitter will no longer allow advertisers who deny scientific consensus on climate change

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published April 25, 2022 at 3:13 PM MST
The Twitter app appears on an iPhone screen.

Twitter says it will no longer allow advertisers on its site who deny the scientific consensus on climate change. The company said in a statement outlining its new policy that “ads shouldn’t detract from important conversations about the climate crisis.”

The announcement coinciding with Earth Day came hours before the European Union agreed upon a deal requiring big tech companies to vet their sites more closely for hate speech, disinformation and other harmful content.

Twitter said it would provide more information in the coming months on how it plans to provide “reliable, authoritative context to the climate conversations” its users engage in.

Twitter already has a dedicated climate topic on its platform.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News climate changeConspiracy theoriessocial mediatwitter
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press