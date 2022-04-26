AZ senators announce funding for White Mountain and San Carlos Apache Tribal land projects

Senators Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema announced $2.5 million in federal funding will be applied to two projects supporting river wildlife and flooding mitigation on tribal lands.

Over $2 million will be applied to the removal of barriers and culverts to reopen over 50 miles of habitat on or near White Mountain Apache Tribal land for the Apache Trout – Arizona’s state fish.

The smaller project allocates over $200,000 to refurbish parts of the Bylas Springs Complex in San Carlos Apache Tribal land.

That area provides habitat for endangered Gila Topminnow which is native to the state’s greater Gila River watershed.

The projects are part of part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs law that the Arizona lawmakers helped shape and was signed by President Biden in November.

