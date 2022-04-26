Company says water in Tunnel Fire area is safe to drink

The company that provides water to the area burned by the Tunnel Fire says the homes that are still standing never lost water access, and the water is safe to drink. KNAU’s Melissa Sevigny reports.

Water service was shut off last week to the burned structures because of water leaks from melted pipes, losing 400 gallons a minute. Marc Twidwell, general manager of Doney Park Water, says residents who lost their homes can have access restored if they want a trailer hookup or to water livestock.

"We’ve got several employees here that are ready to help them out, to stop that leak where their house used to be…. And that way they would have possibly a yard hydrant or some kind of fixture in their yard for a trailer or temporary housing," he says.

Twidwell adds the company is chlorinating the water as an extra precaution, but there’s no need to boil it. The company serves well water to thirty-six hundred homes northeast of Flagstaff.

Contact Doney Park Water at 928-526-1080 or https://www.doneyparkwater.com.