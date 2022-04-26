© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Gov. Ducey signs bills limiting school mask, vaccination rules

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published April 26, 2022 at 7:10 AM MST
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has signed legislation barring government agencies from requiring COVID-19 vaccinations and forbidding schools from mandating masks for students under age 18 unless their parents approve.

The Republican governor signed the two bills on Monday.

They are the latest measures backed only by GOP members of the Legislature responding to what they believe are over-reaching government responses to the coronavirus pandemic.

Federal health officials say mask-wearing during times of high community transmission of COVID-19 greatly limits its spread and vaccinations prevent many death and serious illnesses.

KNAU and Arizona News STATE OF ARIZONAGovernor Doug DuceySCHOOL MASK MANDATECOVID-19
Associated Press
