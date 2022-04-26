Over $5 million in grants will go towards health services in 12 rural communities

Over $5 million in federal grants will go to 12 rural communities in Arizona to fund health care programs and investment projects.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture made the announcement Monday, the money is provided through the Emergency Rural Health Care Grants program.

One of the largest projects includes $1 million to expand COVID-19 testing and lab services on the Gila River Reservation.

Some of the other projects include over half a million dollars to expand telehealth services provided by Steps to Recovery in Cottonwood, as well as a grant of over $400,000 for COVID-19 testing and vaccination services for the White Mountain Communities Hospital.

Many of the other projects will fund COVID-19 testing services, medical supply purchases and food bank projects in southern Arizona communities.