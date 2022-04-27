© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Applications available for 70th annual Miss Navajo Nation Pageant

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published April 27, 2022 at 3:20 PM MST
Niagara Rockbridge, Miss Navajo Nation 2021-2022
Facebook/Office of Miss Navajo Nation
/
Niagara Rockbridge, Miss Navajo Nation 2021-2022

Applications are now being accepted for the 70th annual Miss Navajo Nation Pageant. The Office of Miss Navajo Nation and current title holder Niagara Rockbridge made the announcement earlier this week, according to the Navajo Hopi Observer.

Pageant contestants compete in traditional and contemporary categories, including language fluency in Navajo and English, cultural talent and sheep butchering, among other skills.

Appointments must be made in order to pick up an application.

Inquiries can be emailed to officeofmissnavajo@navajo-nsn.gov, or by calling 928-871-6379.

KNAU and Arizona News arizona newsNew MexicoNavajo Nationmiss navajo nation pageantIndigeneous Peopleculture
KNAU STAFF
