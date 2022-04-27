Applications available for 70th annual Miss Navajo Nation Pageant

Applications are now being accepted for the 70th annual Miss Navajo Nation Pageant. The Office of Miss Navajo Nation and current title holder Niagara Rockbridge made the announcement earlier this week, according to the Navajo Hopi Observer.

Pageant contestants compete in traditional and contemporary categories, including language fluency in Navajo and English, cultural talent and sheep butchering, among other skills.

Appointments must be made in order to pick up an application.

Inquiries can be emailed to officeofmissnavajo@navajo-nsn.gov, or by calling 928-871-6379.