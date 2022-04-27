© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
KNAU and Arizona News

Crooks Fire morning update, Wednesday, April 27, 2022: fire is 20% contained at over 8,000 acres, some evacuees return home

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published April 27, 2022 at 7:18 AM MST
Crooks Fire
Ansgar Mitchell/Inciweb
/
A helicopter flies over the Crooks Fire burning south of Prescott near Mt. Union on Mon, April 18, 2022.

Fire officials say the Crooks Fire burning south of Prescott is 20% contained at just over 8,000-acres.

Some evacuees were allowed to return home Monday.

The Yavapai County Sheriff released a list of street names that are now open.

Only residents with homes on the list are allowed to return via Walker Rd at the south entrance at Lynx Lake.

All other entrances to the area remain closed.

Sheriff’s officials ask residents to remain on their property once they return, as all other areas are still closed, and fire personnel and equipment will be in the region.

Areas not on the list are still in evacuated status.

Current evacuation information is on the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Facebook page www.facebook.com/YavapaiCountySheriff/.

Anyone needing assistance may contact YCSO at 928-771-3260.

