Gov. Ducey signs crime victims' bills

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published April 27, 2022 at 5:22 AM MST
Governor Doug Ducey this week signed two bipartisan victims’ rights bills, including legislation allowing victims of crime more time to ensure their own safety.

The bill doubles the duration of time for a victim’s order of protection.

The governor also signed another bill requiring the Arizona Department of Public Safety to collect information on whether a crime has been committed based on antisemitic prejudice.

Ducey’s signing this week aligned with National Crime Victims’ Rights Week.

It was established in 1981 as a way to honor and acknowledge survivors of crime and those who advocate on their behalf.

