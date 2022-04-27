Tunnel Fire morning update, Wednesday, April 27, 2022: crews gain 30% containment, Red Flag Warning in effect

Firefighters are contending with stronger winds today on the Tunnel Fire northeast of Flagstaff.

It is currently 30% contained and has burned over 19,000 acres.

Crews continue to secure the fire’s western edge and mop-up along the line. A crew assessing structures will continue to map out hot spots and hazards in and around the structures.

Others will prepare new containment lines and conduct “cold trail” operations along the perimeter using bucket work to support hand crews working the finger East of Strawberry Crater.

Forest managers say Hotshot crews are crawling through the forest checking every inch of the fire line with their hands to see if it is still hot.

Near-critical weather conditions return for the next few days as high pressure moves to the east.

Winds will shift to the southwest, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with some stronger gusts expected in the afternoon.

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning Wednesday from 11 a.m - 7 p.m.

Critical fire weather conditions are expected to continue through Thursday.