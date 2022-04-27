Tunnel Fire update, Wednesday, April 27, 2022: 30% containment, Red Flag Warning Thursday, critical fire weather expected

Firefighters continue to make progress on the Tunnel Fire burning northeast of Flagstaff. Officials with the Coconino National Forest say the blaze is currently 30% contained and has burned just over 19,000 acres.

Crews on the Tunnel Fire continue to patrol fire lines and mop-up the fire’s edges to ensure any heat within the perimeter is not a threat to other control features already in place.

Forest official say a reconnaissance flight Tuesday confirmed a decrease in acreage reported earlier in the day.

Early morning cloud coverage has cleared, leading to near-critical fire weather conditions, with sustained southwest winds around 25 mph and gusts close to 40 mph.

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for Thursday. Critical fire weather is expected.

Calmer winds in Friday’s forecast.