Crooks Fire morning update, Thursday, April 28, 2022: fire is 23% contained at over 9,000 acres, critical fire weather expected today

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published April 28, 2022 at 6:54 AM MST
Crooks Fire
Ansgar Mitchell/Inciweb
/
A helicopter flies over the Crooks Fire burning south of Prescott near Mt. Union on Mon, April 18, 2022.

The Crooks Fire burning south of Prescott is now 23% contained after burning more than 9,000 acres so far.

Along with ground crews, fire officials are using 13 helicopters and multiple large air tankers to fight the blaze.

Air crews have made more than 150 fire-retardant drops.

So far, the cost of fighting the Crooks Fire is around $9.3 million.

It continues to actively burn in the Bradshaw Mountains south of Prescott.

The blaze is still threatening several small communities that remain under evacuation orders.

Today, gusty southwest winds will combine with low afternoon humidity to produce near critical fire weather conditions.

Another round of very low humidity, but lighter winds, is forecast for Friday.

