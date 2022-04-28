© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Federal judge halts preparations for end of US asylum limit

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published April 28, 2022 at 6:38 AM MST
Title 42 restrictions
AP Photo/Felix Marquez, File
A judge has ordered a two-week halt on phasing out pandemic-related restrictions on seeking asylum as the Biden administration prepares for the restrictions to be fully lifted on May 23.

Wednesday's decision is only a temporary setback for the administration but the federal judge appeared highly sympathetic with Louisiana and other states that sued to keep Title 42 authority.

That restriction denies migrants a chance at asylum on grounds of preventing spread of COVID-19.

U.S. District Judge Robert Summerhays has scheduled a hearing May 13 in Lafayette, Louisiana, for arguments on whether to block Title 42 from ending as planned 10 days later.

Associated Press
