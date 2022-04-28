© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Many Latin American countries ease COVID-19 restrictions as new cases fall

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published April 28, 2022 at 3:00 PM MST
covid.jpg

Plummeting coronavirus infection rates across Latin America have led governments in the region to lift restrictions on mass gatherings, travel requirements and mask mandates that have been in place for two years.

Latin American countries have been hit hard by COVID-19, with Brazil and Peru registering some of the world’s highest death tolls.

But new coronavirus cases and deaths have fallen in many places to lows resembling levels last seen in the first two months of the pandemic.

Some epidemiologists believe vaccination campaigns and months of exposure to different strains of the virus have helped the region’s populations resist new waves of contagion.

KNAU and Arizona News public healthCOVID-19regional news
Associated Press
