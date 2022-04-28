NAU announces tuition-free education for AZ residents with household incomes under $65K

Northern Arizona University this week announced it will provide tuition-free education to Arizona residents with annual household incomes of $65,000 or less. That’s the current medium income for the state of Arizona.

In a statement released Wednesday, NAU officials said the changes will take effect Fall 2023 for first-year and transfer students who attend NAU in Flagstaff or any of the university’s other campus sites throughout the state.

NAU’s Access2Excellence initiative was created to broaden access to higher education and postsecondary credentials for Arizona residents, according to university officials.

In March, NAU launched a pilot program that assures admission for qualified students who meet Arizona high school graduation requirements with a 3.0 GPA or higher. The program is aimed at eliminating an access barrier for thousands of high-achieving Arizona high school students.