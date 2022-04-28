States win delay, for now, to end Title 42 at border

White House officials said Tuesday a potential court order to delay the end of Title 42 would only worsen the border crisis that state officials claim they are trying to prevent by seeking the order.

The comments came one day after a federal judge agreed with three states, including Arizona, to temporarily stop the plan to lift the pandemic-era border policy on May 23.

It has been used to turn away thousands of people seeking asylum at the border.

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich welcomed the temporary restraining order, which will be reviewed again May 13, according to Cronkite News Digest.

But advocates said it's past time to end what one called a "weaponized Trump-era public health policy" that exposed asylum-seekers to dangerous conditions.