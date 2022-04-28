Tunnel Fire communities downgraded from SET to READY evacuation status

Coconino County officials say communities along the Highway 89 corridor have been downgraded from SET status to READY status for evacuation related to the Tunnel Fire. This includes communities north of Flagstaff, from Campbell Avenue to the north entrance of Forest Service Road 545 (Wupatki National Monument).

The decision to downgrade evacuation status was made with the Type 1 Fire Incident Management Team that is now managing the Tunnel Fire. Several factors were considered, including fire behavior, fuel types, and natural barriers. Communities included in this change of status are Timberline, Fernwood, Brandis Way, Girls Ranch Road, Pumpkin Patch, Lenox Park, Wupatki Estates and Antelope Hills.

READY status means residents are aware of and monitoring fire activity in the area and should have basic plans in place for evacuation in the event a GO messages is received. Residents are advised to have important documents, medications ready and a plan to evacuate pets and livestock.

SET status means there is significant danger in the area and residents should consider voluntarily relocating to a shelter or with family/friends outside the affected area.

