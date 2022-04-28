Tunnel Fire update, Thursday, April 28, 2022: 43% containment, Red Flag Warning today, critical fire weather expected

Fire managers are calling the Tunnel Fire near Flagstaff 43% contained this morning.

The blaze started Easter Sunday and has destroyed 30 homes and more than 19,000 acres to date.

On the southern portion of the fire, firefighters will begin implementing suppression repair activities today.

Patrol and mop-up operations will continue, as well.

There is a Red Flag Warning in effect today for the fire zone.

Sustained winds of 25-30 miles per hour with gusts to 40 miles per hour are expected during the afternoon.

Fire managers say windy conditions combined with very low humidity levels will create critical fire weather conditions throughout the day.

Some 360 fire personnel are working the blaze.

As of Tuesday, the Tunnel Fire had racked up more than $3.1 million in firefighting costs.

