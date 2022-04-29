© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Businessman Steve Gaynor exits GOP race for Arizona governor

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published April 29, 2022 at 6:57 AM MST
Businessman Steve Gaynor is bowing out of the race for the Republican nomination for Arizona governor.

He says a recent survey showed he had little hope of winning in the crowded field despite internal polling that showed he’d fare better against fewer competitors.

His exit leaves three top GOP candidates to slug it out for the GOP nomination: former TV anchor Kari Lake, former congressman Matt Salmon and developer Karrin Taylor Robson.

Three Democrats are seeking their party's nomination: Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, former state Rep. Aaron Lieberman and former Nogales mayor and Obama Administration official Marco Lopez.

Associated Press
