Crews respond to wildfire north of Sunset Crater

Firefighters with the Coconino National Forest have responded to a two-acre wildfire about eight miles north of Sunset Crater Volcano National Monument.

The wind-driven Antelope Fire is burning near U.S. Highway 89 and officials say it’s spreading at a moderate rate through grass-type fuels.

Several crews and engines are attempting to contain the blaze and an air attack resource has been ordered.

It was first reported just after 1 p.m. Monday and no structures are currently threatened.

Smoke could be visible along the highway and in the Doney Park area.