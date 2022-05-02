© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Crews respond to wildfire north of Sunset Crater

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published May 2, 2022 at 2:54 PM MST
Firefighters with the Coconino National Forest have responded to a two-acre wildfire about eight miles north of Sunset Crater Volcano National Monument.

The wind-driven Antelope Fire is burning near U.S. Highway 89 and officials say it’s spreading at a moderate rate through grass-type fuels.

Several crews and engines are attempting to contain the blaze and an air attack resource has been ordered.

It was first reported just after 1 p.m. Monday and no structures are currently threatened.

Smoke could be visible along the highway and in the Doney Park area.

