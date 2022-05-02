Flags at half-staff Monday for AZ Police Officers Memorial Day

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff at all state buildings Monday, May 2, in honor of Arizona Peace Officers Memorial Day.

The day is meant to pay tribute to peace officers who have died or been disabled in the line of duty.

It’s part of National Police Week.

In 1962, President Kennedy declared May 15 as National Peace Officers Memorial Day and the calendar week in which May 15 falls, as National Police Week.

In a press release Sunday, Gov. Ducey said, “Arizona’s peace officers fight to protect our communities every day – some have done so and given the ultimate sacrifice.”