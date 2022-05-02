© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Flags at half-staff Monday for AZ Police Officers Memorial Day

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published May 2, 2022 at 5:42 AM MST
flags half staff
(Arizona Governor's Office Photo)

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff at all state buildings Monday, May 2, in honor of Arizona Peace Officers Memorial Day.

The day is meant to pay tribute to peace officers who have died or been disabled in the line of duty.

It’s part of National Police Week.

In 1962, President Kennedy declared May 15 as National Peace Officers Memorial Day and the calendar week in which May 15 falls, as National Police Week.

In a press release Sunday, Gov. Ducey said, “Arizona’s peace officers fight to protect our communities every day – some have done so and given the ultimate sacrifice.”

KNAU STAFF
