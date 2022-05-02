Over the weekend Coconino National Forest crews responded to wildfires, found abandoned campfires

Fire crews on the Coconino National Forest responded to three small human-caused wildfires over the weekend. Officials say they were each about a tenth of an acre.

They also say six abandoned campfires were found over the weekend.

It comes amid dry and windy conditions and as the Coconino and Prescott national forests along with the southern portion of the Kaibab prepare to enter stage 1 fire restrictions Thursday.

It limits campfires and wood and charcoal-burning stoves to developed recreation sites and bans smoking except for in enclosed vehicles or buildings.

The City of Flagstaff will also begin fire restrictions Thursday, which prohibits charcoal and wood grills in city parks and open spaces.

Meanwhile, the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management says it’ll begin stage 1 fire restrictions Thursday as wildfire danger increases across the state.

It applies to state trust lands in Coconino County south of the Grand Canyon along with Mohave, Yavapai, Apache and Navajo counties along with several others in the state along with Bureau of Land Management land in the Phoenix and Colorado River Districts.

The restrictions outlaw campfires, charcoal, coal and wood stoves except for in developed recreation or improved sites.

It also limits smoking to enclosed vehicles or buildings, though smoking is prohibited in all federal buildings.

In addition, the BLM Phoenix and Colorado River districts are temporarily banning recreational target shooting.