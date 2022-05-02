© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Over the weekend Coconino National Forest crews responded to wildfires, found abandoned campfires

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published May 2, 2022 at 2:31 PM MST
Fire restrictions
Ryan Heinsius/KNAU
/
Fire restrictions are set to go into effect Thursday on the Coconino and Prescott national forests along with the southern portion of the Kaibab and City of Flagstaff along with many state trust lands.

Fire crews on the Coconino National Forest responded to three small human-caused wildfires over the weekend. Officials say they were each about a tenth of an acre.

They also say six abandoned campfires were found over the weekend.

It comes amid dry and windy conditions and as the Coconino and Prescott national forests along with the southern portion of the Kaibab prepare to enter stage 1 fire restrictions Thursday.

It limits campfires and wood and charcoal-burning stoves to developed recreation sites and bans smoking except for in enclosed vehicles or buildings.

The City of Flagstaff will also begin fire restrictions Thursday, which prohibits charcoal and wood grills in city parks and open spaces.

Meanwhile, the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management says it’ll begin stage 1 fire restrictions Thursday as wildfire danger increases across the state.

It applies to state trust lands in Coconino County south of the Grand Canyon along with Mohave, Yavapai, Apache and Navajo counties along with several others in the state along with Bureau of Land Management land in the Phoenix and Colorado River Districts.

The restrictions outlaw campfires, charcoal, coal and wood stoves except for in developed recreation or improved sites.

It also limits smoking to enclosed vehicles or buildings, though smoking is prohibited in all federal buildings.

In addition, the BLM Phoenix and Colorado River districts are temporarily banning recreational target shooting.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News wildfireFire Season 2022Fire restrictionsCoconino National ForestLocal News
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF