Wildfire update, Monday, May 2, 2022: containment grows, Crooks Fire evacuations remain in place

Despite critical fire weather this weekend and winds in excess of 50 mph, firefighters gained more containment of wildfires burning in northern Arizona.

Inciweb’s latest update says the Crooks Fire burning in the Bradshaw Mountains south of Prescott is now 75% contained.

According to a Prescott National Forest news release, the fire only grew 9 acres Saturday. Evacuations – or GO status - remain in place for the communities of Mountain Pine Acres, Breezy Pines, Potato Patch, South Walker, Lookout Mountain and Mount Tridal.

On SET status – or pre-evacuation notice – are the areas of Groom Creek, Walker North, Ponderosa Park, Pine Flat and Poland Road South, according to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.

The Tunnel Fire burning northeast of Flagstaff is now 95% contained after burning more than 19,000 acres and destroying at least 30 homes.

On Sunday May 1, fire crews continued with mop up and patrol the fire zone, working toward full containment.

Very strong and gusty winds rekindled areas of interior heat on the northeast end of the fire, causing some interior isolated torching, but did not threaten control lines.