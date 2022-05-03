© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Arizona research group tracking COVID-19 compiles 100,000 sequenced genome samples

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published May 3, 2022 at 2:18 PM MST
covid.jpg

A large-scale effort to track the COVID-19 pandemic in Arizona has resulted in the genomic sequencing of more than 100,000 samples of the virus.

The research was compiled by a coalition including TGen, Northern Arizona University, Arizona State University, the University of Arizona and the Arizona Department of Health Services.

Genomic sequencing spells out the DNA code, or RNA code in the case of viruses. The letters of code can change or mutate, according to researchers.

In the case of COVID-19, that resulted in thousands of mutations and dozens of variants that changed transmissibility and virulence of the virus.

The Arizona research group is one of many globally working to track COVID through rapid data sharing to better understand how the virus evolves and is transmitted in the general population.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News state and local newsarizona newsTGenNAUASUU of ACOVID-19public health
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF