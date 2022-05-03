© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Navajo Police ask for the public's help in locating a missing person, Justin Blackbird

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published May 3, 2022 at 8:10 AM MST
Justin Blackbird
Navajo Police Department
/

The Navajo Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person on the Navajo Nation.

Authorities say Justin Blackbird was last seen on foot walking towards Cuba, New Mexico on April 18.

He’s described as a Native American male, 5’7” tall, 220 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Blackbird was last seen wearing a grey flannel shirt, green denim pants and a beige backpack.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts or wellbeing should call the Navajo Police Department Crownpoint District at 505-786-2050 or call 911.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News Navajo NationMISSING PERSONnavajo police department
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF