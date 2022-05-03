Navajo Police ask for the public's help in locating a missing person, Justin Blackbird

The Navajo Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person on the Navajo Nation.

Authorities say Justin Blackbird was last seen on foot walking towards Cuba, New Mexico on April 18.

He’s described as a Native American male, 5’7” tall, 220 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Blackbird was last seen wearing a grey flannel shirt, green denim pants and a beige backpack.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts or wellbeing should call the Navajo Police Department Crownpoint District at 505-786-2050 or call 911.