Wildfire update, Tuesday, May 3, 2022: Crooks Fire containment grows, many evacuations lifted, Tunnel Fire close to full containment

The Crooks Fire burning near Prescott is now 83% contained at just over 9,400 acres.

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office has announced that many of the evacuated areas are now allowed to return to their homes, including Mount Tridal, Potato Patch, Breezy Pines Walker South and Mountian Pine.

Returning residents will need to show proof of residency as there are still roadblocks in the area as firefighting equipment and personnel continue working to reach full containment.

Ponderosa Pines, Lower Wolf Creek and Lookout Mountain still remain in evacuation or “GO” status.

Walker Road South has moved to “SET” status.

The forest is still closed.

Today crews will continue to focus on structure protection and fuels reduction in the rugged area of the Bradshaw Mountains.

Nearly 830 personnel remain assigned to the Crooks fire.

Meanwhile, The Tunnel Fire burning northeast of Flagstaff is moving closer to full containment with mop up and patrol done Monday.

According to the latest update on Inciweb, the Tunnel Fire is 95% contained having burned just over 19,000 acres.