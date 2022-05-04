Gamblers bet $492M in February, Arizona gets $670,000 in tax

Arizonans bet nearly $492 million on sporting events in February and won back all but $24 million of it.

That's a slight dip from January's $563 million betting spree as pro football ended except for the Super Bowl.

The report from the Arizona Department of Gaming on the sixth month of legalized sports betting was released Tuesday.

It shows sports books made $24.4 million in gross profits before giving away $17.6 million in free bets designed to get state residents in the gambling habit.

That left $6.9 million in adjusted profits for the 18 professional sporting teams and tribes now running mobile or brick-and-mortar sport books.

The state got $670,000 in taxes.

