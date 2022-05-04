North Rim of Grand Canyon to reopen on May 15

The North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park is set to reopen for the season.

Park officials say the area will open Sunday, May 15 for the 2022 visitor season.

This includes visitor services and campgrounds, the Grand Canyon Conservancy bookstore and the Backcountry Information Office.

Daily program information will be available at the Roaring Springs Overlook Kiosk.

Grand Canyon Lodge North Rim operations will also resume, including lodging, grocery, laundry and gas station services.

Fire Point on the Kaibab Plateau will also reopen May 15. National Park Service official say the popular car camping and photography area has been closed since the 2019 Ike’s Fire.

All overnight use will require a backcountry permit. More information is at www.recreation.gov.