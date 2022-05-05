© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

President Biden declares disaster in New Mexico wildfire zone

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published May 5, 2022 at 7:12 AM MST
President Joe Biden has approved a disaster declaration that brings new financial resources to remote stretches of northern New Mexico devastated by fire.

The new disaster aid includes grants for temporary housing and home repairs, and low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses.

Meanwhile, firefighters have slowed the advance of the largest wildfire in the U.S. as heavy winds relented.

Fire crews in New Mexico sought Wednesday to keep the flames from pushing any closer to the town of Las Vegas and other villages scattered along the blaze’s shifting fronts.

The fire has burned hundreds of square miles, dozens of homes and trigged the evacuation of 15,500 homes.

KNAU and Arizona News wildfiresNew MexicoJoe Biden
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press